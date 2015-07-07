Inauguration of Institute of Emerging Leaders

LAHORE (PR): Interfaith League Against Poverty (I-LAP) inaugurated its latest project on education under the title of “the Institute of Emerging Leaders (TiEL)” in a ceremony held here the other day. This project is the vision of Sajid Ishaq, Chairman Interfaith League Against Poverty (I-LAP), Chairman Pakistan Interfaith League (PIL) and President Minority Wing PTI, who believes that the education and uplift of youth from the Christian Community will playa major role in the progress of Pakistan as it is a big segment of the society.

The inaugural plaque was unveiled by Bishop Ishaq Mazhar, Chairman National Baptist Church of Pakistan and Mrs Venus Mazhar, an educationalist who has a notable contribution in teaching blind students.

The event hosted people from different walks of life including, politicians, religious leaders and scholars, government officials, civil society representatives, corporate sector representatives, academia and educationalists from renowned educational institutions, representatives from the electronic and print media and notables from other sectors.

The guest speakers included Dr Nelson Azeem, former MNA and Professor Christy Munir, former Principal Foreman Christian College, Lahore.

Mobicash has largest mobile account registration network

LAHORE (PR): In a bid to facilitate customers, enable ease of access and grow its network, Mobicash has announced it shall now be utilizing its 55,000 strong retailer base for registration of new Mobile Accounts. This first of its kind initiative enables Mobicash to have the largest number of Mobile Account registration locations in Pakistan and would help reduce the divide between the banked and unbanked population of Pakistan.

Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, Head of Mobile Financial Services explained the thought behind this development by stating, “We are continuously striving to ensure a greater part of the population realizes and utilizes the numerous benefits associated with Mobicash Mobile Account.

Furthermore, Mobicash has always promoted branchless banking in the country since our vision is to bridge the prevalent divide between the banked and unbanked population.”

Mobilink customers can also open a mobile account by dialing *786# from their Bio-metrically verified SIM or by visiting any Mobilink Franchise, Mobilink customer care center or Branch of Waseela Microfinance Bank. Through a Mobicash Mobile Account, customers can avail an array of services like Bill Payment, Money Transfer, ATM Cards, IBFT, Other Mobile Operator Top-ups and others features all through their mobile handsets.

a

Tevta to send 1000 skilled manpower to UAE after Eid

LAHORE (PR): TEVTA will send 1000 skilled manpower to UAE after Eid. This skilled manpower will be sent in the fields of plumber, HVACR, electrician, welder, shuttering carpenter, mason and steel fixer as demanded by UAE based companies. Interview session for TEVTA pass-outs has been started by Foreign Placement Cell on the basis of International Skill Assessment criteria. UAE based companies Ghantoot Corporation and GEC Group also participated for the selection of candidates at TEVTA Secretariat.

This was stated by chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Shaikh in a meeting to review the progress for sending TEVTA Pass-outs abroad.

General Manager Hamid Ghani Anjum, Abdul Qayyum, Engr. Azhar Iqbal Shad, Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Foreign Placement Consultant Amer Hasan, Sarfraz Anwar and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Irfan Qaiser Shaikh said that TEVTA foreign placement has been launched to select the candidates through one window operation which will assist the pass-outs of TEVTA Institutes in acquiring jobs in foreign countries. This initiative has been taken as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab to send quality skilled force to Middle East.

Chairperson TEVTA further stated that TEVTA will also facilitate its pass outs to finalize the terms and conditions regarding their selection procedure, traveling arrangements, free transportation, boarding & lodging and health care facilities in U.A.E. Pakistan has a lot of potential to increase export of skilled manpower to many parts of the world. TEVTA intends to play effective role to cultivate and maintain contact with foreign countries to provide them its trained manpower. In this way, unemployment will be reduced and skilled youth will contribute for the economic development of the country, he concluded.

Aman Foundation sets up Ramazan relief camps

KARACHI (PR): Karachi’s recent heat wave has caused suffering and unfortunate loss of hundreds of lives. In response, the Aman Foundation launched relief camps in the most affected areas of Karachi to alleviate the challenges faced by the citizens, with the support from Nestle and K-E.

Aman Health set up six relief camps at Korangi Crossing, Dawood and Nagan Chowrangi, Ayesha Manzil, Nazimabad and Johar Mor. Aman Health’s doctors and paramedics are stationed at all sites to advise people of the health risks from dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and also treat those suffering from any such condition.

Aman Ambulances are stationed at all sites for any emergency situation that might arise due to the extreme heat conditions. Since the crisis has coincided with the Holy month of Ramzan, each camp has been distributing thousands of Iftar meals, mineral water bottles and ORS to people fasting every day. All services are being provided completely free of cost.

Sharing the work of the relief camps, Dr Saadia Quraishy, CEO of Aman Health, said: “So far, in 8 days, we have served nearly 50,000 people, providing medical treatment and advice, giving out iftar meals, water, ORS, and emergency services as required. Our efforts will continue throughout the Holy month of Ramadan”. Malik Ahmad Jalal, CEO of the Aman Foundation added: “Aman Foundation leveraged its unique healthcare ecosystem network comprising of community health workers, emergency medical services, and our urban health institute to provide multiple support services for the affected citizens of Karachi.”

CP’s brands give Imtiaz shoppers chance to win gold

KARACHI (PR): For decades, Colgate-Palmolive has initiated unique ways to raise awareness about the many benefits of maintaining hygiene, specifically in the home. In line with this mission, this year too, Colgate Palmolive’s Surface Care brands, Lemon Max Bar and Max All Purpose Cleaner, collaborated with Imtiaz Store to give customers a golden opportunity to win 1 Tola of Gold, along with various other exciting prizes.

The 12day activity came to a close with lucky draws at all 4 Imtiaz outlets, held the other day. Max realizes that the period before Ramadan is important for shoppers as they hurry to complete their grocery lists before the beginning of the Holy Month.

Thus, to offer consumers maximum value, Lemon Max Bar and Max All Purpose Cleaner offered great in-store savings, as well as exciting prizes to lucky draw winners. Prizes included branded crockery sets and exciting electronic items like microwave ovens, fans, blenders and other useful items for the home. Winners were also given free Iftar vouchers at a prestigious five star hotel in Karachi. Colgate Palmolive believes in rewarding its loyal customers, and what better way than to celebrate Ramadan with some enticing golden gifts.

Colgate Palmolive Pakistan is a leading consumer goods company with brands beloved to consumers in the household category. In Surface Care, Lemon Max is the # 1 brand in the dish washing category in Pakistan; it is present in the following formats: bar, paste, liquid, scourer and all purpose cleaner.

Lemon Max Bar is Pakistan’s number one dish washing bar. With the power of lemons, it fights grease and germs. Moreover, it outperforms ordinary dishwashing brands as it dissolves less in water and lasts longer.

Last year Colgate Palmolive introduced a new product in its Surface Care category: Max All Purpose Cleaner. This tested formulation is 99.9%* antibacterial, has long lasting freshness and is tough on grease. It is available in 3 unique variants: Rose Fresh, Lavender Fresh & Lemon Fresh.

With such initiatives planned in the future as well, Colgate Palmolive remains committed to keeping homemakers satisfied by providing quality surface care brands under the Max umbrella.

15 Pak students awarded sponsorship

ISLAMABAD (PR): 15 Pakistani students have been selected to attend the prestigious summer programme at the National University of Singapore (NUS) from July 5 – July 18, 2015. The programme is completely sponsored by Sajjad Foundation, Habib University, Al-Karam Textile Mills Limited, Hilton Pharma Ltd. and BankIslami Pakistan Limited, and is part of their commitment to provide high quality international experience to Pakistani students.

“Globalization has opened the world and the marketplace is increasingly demanding workers with diverse, multicultural skills,” said Shahbaz Yasin Malik, CEO of Hilton Pharma Ltd. “Pakistani students need to be ready to compete in it successfully.”

Over four hundred students from around 50 colleges and universities across Pakistan applied for the programme. “It was inspiring to read applications from such accomplished and diverse group of students, said Sadaf Latafat, Program Manager at Habib University, who coordinated the application and selection process.

“For many of these students, such opportunities are rare and can be a life-altering experience.”

The compact 2-week programme hosts undergraduate students from universities around the world and focuses on entrepreneurship and economic development in Singapore. Participants come from places as varied as New Zealand, Australia, China, Columbia, UK, India, and Pakistan, interact with locals and experience the Singaporean culture. They learn how public policies are formed and gain insights on business practices in the region.

“The opportunity to spend a summer in Singapore will enrich their lives, expose them to alternate perspectives, and better prepare them for leadership roles in Pakistan.” said Ali Hussain, Chairman of the Singapore-based philanthropic organization, Sajjad Foundation.

Study Abroad programs, such as the NUS Summer programme, provide unique learning opportunities both inside and outside the classroom and prepare students for academic and professional work in today’s dynamic global economy. “Our students, more than ever, need to experience an international education,” stated Fawad Anwar, CEO of Al-Karam Textile Mills. “It is one of the best ways to learn about cultures and practices of different societies, and it inculcates tolerance and appreciation of diversity.”

The participating students from Pakistan are from geographically diverse areas such as Karachi, Lahore, Mardan, Sukkur, Peshawar and Islamabad. The come from different institutions in the country including Lahore University of Management Sciences, Institute of Business Management, Aga Khan University, Habib University, National University of Sciences & Technology, Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar etc.

For many of these selected Pakistani students, it is the first time outside their country.

“We believe strongly that financial circumstances shouldn’t hinder talented student in our country from gaining an experience abroad,” said Mr. Hasan Bilgrami, CEO of BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. “We, along with other beneficiaries, are very excited to assist these bright students in their educational journey.”