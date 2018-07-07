Share:

Rawalpindi - The district administration has allocated 10 parks and grounds for holding public gatherings for candidates contesting general elections 2018.

The district administration also asked the candidates of all the political parties as well as independent candidates to not hold public rallies other than these areas.

The district administration has allocated six points in Rawalpindi, 2 in Gujar Khan and one each in Murree and Kahuta. This decision was made by high ups of district administration during a meeting with Intelligence Committee in order to provide security to the candidates and the public, informed district government spokesman on Friday, 06 July 2018.

According to him, all the candidates who are contesting general elections 2018 from NA-62, PP16 and PP-17 would organize public rallies in Liaquat Bagh on Murree Road and Commercial Market Park.

Similarly, the candidates from NA-60 and PP-11 would be holding their jalsas in Gulzar-e-Quaid Park, he said.

He added the district government has allotted ARL Morgah ground to candidates from NA-61 and PP-14 to hold public meetings to muster public support for July 25, the polling day. Similarly, all the candidates who are contesting general elections 2018 from NA-61 and PP-14 have been directed to hold public rallies at Dhoke Syedan Ground, he added. The district government has also directed the candidates of NA-61 and PP-13 to convene people for votes by holding rallies in High Court Road ground and Car Chowk. In Gujar Khan, the district administration has allocated Mandra Parao and Children Park Housing Scheme Number 1 for organizing gatherings in connection with electioneering.

The candidates of Murree and Kahuta would hold public rallies in Shawala Sports Complex and Government Girls High School respectively.

The spokesman said the district government may issue another list of more points while keeping in view the numbers of public rallies of candidates.