Share:

NAWABSHAH : At least a dozen people were killed and one and half dozen were injured in a traffic accident near Daur Road next to Nawabshah.

The incident occurred when a passenger coach, van and a car collided at Mehran Highway on Friday.

According to sources, at least a dozen passengers, including three women, three children and others were killed while one and half dozen commuters suffered serious injuries when a passenger coach heading to Punjab from Karachi, a van and a car collided with each other at Mehran Highway.

The dead identified as Shazia, Iqra (15), Kiran Gujjar (10), Rashid (15), Nasim (16), Karim Bux (50), Allah Dino (19), Zafar Ali (25), Mir Hassan Jamali, Rashid Gujjar, Hussain and Allah Dino.

The bodies and injured people were shifted to the Peoples Medical University (PMU) Hospital, Nawabshah. The death toll may increase due to precarious condition of the injured.

However, an emergency was also declared at the PMU Hospital where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad and Commandant Indus Rangers also reached to monitor the situation.

The cause behind the incident could not be ascertained till filling of this story. A large number of volunteers also rushed to the hospital for blood donation.

(ALI BAKHSH)