KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over 40 accused persons in various raids conducted in different parts of the city here on Friday.

According to the details, Landhi police claimed to have arrested an accused namely Umair while recovered weapons from his possession. Police said that the accused was involved in various cases of street crimes while investigation is underway.

Similarly, Korangi Industrial Area police claimed to have recovered two street criminals including Yaqoob and Waqas. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and other valuables from their possession. Model Colony police arrested another street criminal namely Khalil while recovered weapons and a car from his possession.

Zaman Town police arrested a drug paddler Irfan Hussain and recovered narcotics from his possession. Police said that the accused used to supply narcotics in the locality. Saudabad police conducted a raid in Malir area while arrested an accused Salman running Ghutka factory in the area. Shah Faisal Colony police arrested an accused Talha while recovered narcotics from his possession. Pakistan Bazaar police arrested a street criminal Kashif while recovered weapons from his possession.

Liaquatabad police arrested a narcotics dealer Mujeeb while recovered narcotics from his possession. Gadap Town police arrested 17 accused persons in a search operation conducted in the areas while recovered weapons, narcotics and other valuables from their possession. Police conducted raid in Surjani Town area while arrested an accused Ayoub involved in drug paddling. Korangi Industrial area police arrested two more street criminals including Sehzad and Rambo while recovered a motorbike and pistols from their possession.

Ittehad Town police arrested Raja Jamshaid involved in drug paddling. Malir City police arrested two street criminals Moin Ahmed and Ashfaq Roshan whiel recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Memon Goth police arrested three bandits including Zeshan, Javaid and Saleem while Shairshah police arrested an absconder Adil while recovered weapons from their possession. On the other side, rangers claimed to have arrested seven accused persons while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.