Russia’s central bank said on Friday it would issue a commemorative half-rouble coin if the national soccer team beats Croatia in their World Cup quarter-final this Saturday. The recent success of the Russian team, widely scorned at home for their poor performances in the past, has taken the country and the soccer world by surprise. Russian supporters and state officials now have begun rallying around the team in light of their unexpected victories. In a vivid example of such support, the Bank of Russia posted a picture on its social media pages of the silver-coloured coin featuring the fraction “1/2” and the inscription “FIFA 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia.” The central bank’s press office confirmed the bank was committed to mint such a coin if Russia beat Croatia in the match that kicks off on Saturday.