Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court yesterday directed Interior Ministry to remove Zulfi Bukhari’s name from the blacklist but it turned down another petition seeking court’s directions to investigate removal of Zulfi Bukhari’s name from the ECL and usage of Noor Khan Airbase for facilitating the departure of a private person through his private plane.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict in two separate petitions – one by Zulfi Bukhari seeking removal of his name from blacklist while another was filed by a citizen who requested the court to initiate proceedings against the officials of the defense and interior ministries for allowing Bukhari to depart from Noor Khan Airbase.

Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, a British national, moved the court through his counsel Sikandar Bashir Mohmand Advocate and prayed to the court to remove his name from the blacklist.

Bukhari was briefly stopped from boarding a special flight to Saudi Arabia from Noor Khan Airbase to perform Umrah with Imran Khan on June 11. He was later permitted to travel.

According to the petition, Bukhari is facing an inquiry and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued multiple notices to him since February this year.

However, Bukhari has not joined the inquiry, and upon receiving a third notice stated that since he is a British national, NAB lacks the jurisdiction to investigate him.

Similarly, another petition was moved by a citizen Muhammad Kausar through his counsel Inamul Rahiem Advocate and cited federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Defense, Secretary Ministry of Interior and Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.

The petitioner stated that on 11-6-2018, Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari, commonly known as Zulfi Bukhari , accompanied the PTI Chairman Imran Khan on his way to Saudi Arabia while Bukhari’s name was on ECL. Therefore, he was stopped by immigration authorities at Noor Khan Airbase.

He added that Zulfi ‘s name was placed on the ECL along with other owners of offshore companies in line with the order of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with its probe into the Panama Papers scandal and the said action of placing the name of Bukhari on ECL by NAB was on the directions of the Supreme Court to take action against all those who owned offshore firms.

Petitioner maintained that allegedly, the PTI chairman used his influence with the caretaker government to have Bukhari’s name removed from ECL and the ministry of Interior in this regard issued a letter granting, one-time “permission” to Bukhari for six days.

The counsel for Kausar contended that the proper procedure was not followed for the removal of Zulfi’s name from the ECL which required the clearance from the cabinet’s sub-committee that deals with the ECL cases. He added that whereas it has also been alleged that Bukhari’s name was removed from ECL on the intervention of interim Interior Minister Azam Khan who is closely linked to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He continued that the interim interior minister is a board member of Imran Khan Foundation (IKF), a charity and welfare organization managed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Inam argued that in order to further compromise the impartiality of the interim government and state institutions, special arrangements were made for PTI Chairman Imran Khan to use the Air Force Base to fly from his chartered plane with full protocol.

“The use of a military base for his private visit was against the rules and such facility is not extended to any other citizen or the head of another political party,” said the counsel.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that the matter may be investigated by DG FIA that on whose orders and directions the name of Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari was removed from ECL and under what authority of law Noor Khan Airbase, reserved for defense purposes was used for facilitating the departure of a private person through his private plane.

He further requested that appropriate disciplinary/criminal proceedings may be initiated against entire chain of command for compromising the impartiality and fairness of forthcoming general elections.

shahid rao