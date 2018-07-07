Share:

KABUL:- Two local Taliban leaders and eight subordinates were killed in a cleanup operation and ensuing airstrikes in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Laghman on Thursday, the country’s Defence Ministry said Friday. “Lal Mohammad and Qari Safi were killed together with eight of their subordinates following an operation and airstrikes in Qarghayi district, Laghman province,” the ministry said in a statement. One Taliban insurgent was injured and no security force member or civilian was hurt during the raid, the statement added. The Taliban insurgent group has yet to make any comment.–Xinhua