Share:

ISLAMABAD:- All-rounder Ali Imran helped East Zone score massive 359-8 in 83 overs against North Zone on the first day of the Regional Inter-District Senior (Islamabad Region) 2018-2019 match here at Bhutto cricket ground on Friday.

East Zone won the toss and opted to bat first. Ali Imran, who batted with authority, remained unlucky who couldn’t complete well-deserving century as he scored 98 with the help of 11 boundaries. Hussian Ahmed hit 50, opener Naseeruallah 49 and Hammad Khan 48. Munir-Ur-Rehman Tanzil grabbed 5-103 while Usama Asif got 2-55. North Zone posted 30 without loss in 6 overs at the close of play. Omer Kiyani made unbeaten 24.