New York-Amanda Seyfried has told how she was bullied at school for being ‘’pale and ugly’’. The ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ actress began her career as a model and was attracted to the ‘’glamour’’ of posing for the camera, especially as her schooldays had seen her mocked over her appearance. She said: ‘’[I modelled] just because it was glamorous and because people let me. I was made fun of at school for being pale and ugly.’’ The 32-year-old actress - who has a 15-month-old daughter with husband Thomas Sadoski - has previously spoken of her struggles with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and panic attacks and she thinks she is growing ‘’darker’’ as she ages. She said: ‘’ feel like I become darker as I grow older.’’ Amanda finds it helpful to seek solace from the words of other people.

She told the i newspaper: ‘’I’m always listening to podcasts and audio books, memoirs... it’s a bit of a meditation, but it also reminds me I’m part of a greater community.’’

The ‘First Reformed’ actress tries not to censor herself when she’s being interviewed because she thinks it’s the best way to stop herself from being pigeonholed.

She explained: ‘’I don’t edit myself as much as I should. But it makes me feel better at the end of the day that I’m not being fraudulent or withholding. It’s how you fight an image - you don’t let anybody put you in a box.’’

Meanwhile, Amanda recently admitted her OCD has ‘’gotten quieter’’ since she became a parent.

She said: ‘’I prepared myself before I had her by going back to CBT [Cognitive Behavioural Therapy], just to get myself in that frame of mind to notice when my OCD might be getting worse. But it turns out you’re way too busy with other things anyway.

‘’It definitely didn’t void it, but it’s absolutely gotten quieter.

‘’You have less time to worry, or to focus or obsess about things you may be used to, and it’s so grounding. It’s real. They depend on you completely now.’’