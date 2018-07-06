Share:

I wish to appreciate the independent candidate Sunita Parmar for showing her interest to work on women’ education in a deprived area of Pakistan Thar where the situation of education is alarming. As we all are aware that educating the women is as necessary as men since without education no nation will be developed. According to a report in this paper that in Tharparkar, there are 4188 schools, of which 144 schools are shelterless, while the ratio of girl schools in the region are also a minute 6.99 percent. It is really a positive step by the lady candidate to work on women education which is necessary everywhere and we need to appreciate her for the step also it is our responsibility to help her. It is requested to responsible authorities to support her in this nice journey which can be a source to develop the country.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, June 19.