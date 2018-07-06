Share:

LAHORE-RahatFateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam, who are still favourite across the border despite calls for bans, will be lending their voice for the soundtrack of the upcoming Bollywood film Namaste England. According to an Indian daily, Rahat has sung another track for the Vipul Shah’s directed film featuring Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Penned by Javed Akhtar, the track guarantees to be a perfect work of art as Rahat’s past hit Main Jahaan Rahoon from Namastay London.

While Aslam will sing a song composed by Manan Shah and penned by Akhtar.

“Atif was always my first choice for ‘Tere Liye’. I adore his voice and he’s sung a quintessential romantic song. Javed sahab has written a wonderful song and it’s one of his personal favourites too,” said the composer of the film’s music Mannan Shaah. Speaking about the song sung by Rahat, Mannan said, “It’s sheer pleasure to have recorded ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ with Rahatsahab, I’ve always been a big fan of his voice.”

He added: “Main Jahan Rahoon” will always be iconic which is why the makers wanted to experiment with something different this time around. We have tried a unique style which Rahatsahab has also explored for the first time. He was excited about singing something so new and fresh.”

Namaste England is an upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy film directed and co-produced by VipulAmrutlal Shah. The film is the sequel to 2007 film Namastey London. The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Namaste England is set to hit theatres October 19.