NEW DELHI:- Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will play no role in the upcoming three-match ODI series with England after undergoing surgery on a broken thumb, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said Friday. The 24-year-old -- more a regular in the ODI team than the Test line-up -- broke it during the first of the two-match T20 international series with Ireland last week. He has been replaced by Shardul Thakur for the ODI series -- the Indians are yet to name their squad for the five-Test series which gets underway in August. "The all-India senior selection committee has named Shardul Thakur as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ODI squad," the BCCI said.