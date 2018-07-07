Share:

Islamabad - An independent candidate from Islamabad has approached Election Commission of Pakistan against what he described as ‘politically motivated role’ of a legal advisor of the Capital Development Authority in the July 25 general elections.

The legal advisor, according to Anwar-ul-Haq, son of Bostan Khan, who is contesting the election for NA-54 seat of Islamabad seat, is close to former interior minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan and is running his election campaign in Rawalpindi. In his application to the secretary ECP, Haq alleged that Capital Development Authority’s legal advisor, Kashif Malik who is reportedly a nephew of the former interior minister, was running the campaign of his uncle in Rawalpindi.

He further alleged that the legal advisor was misusing his authority.

He said the legal advisor was motivating the Rawalpindi voters in favour of his uncle.

He has been asking the voters for favouring his uncle against a promise of weak arguments in the courts where Capital Development Authority and a particular voter are contesting a case against each other, he further alleged. Haq has requested the officials concerned to immediately remove the legal advisor from the post to make elections free and fair.

Ch. Nisar Ali Khan is contesting two national assembly constituencies and two provincial assembly seats from the garrison city as an independent candidate. He is facing PML-N and PTI candidates on all the four seats. It is to mention here that Kashif Malik was appointed legal advisor of the CDA during the tenure of the Ch. Nisar Ali Khan as the interior minister.

