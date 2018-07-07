Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) announced decrease in the price of chicken at the rate of Rs12 per kg to provide relief to people.

As a result of successful dialogue between Caretaker Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Mian Nauman Kabeer and Pakistan Poultry Association this decrease was announced, says a handout issued on Friday.

Minister Mian Nauman Kabeer and Provincial Minister Zia Haider Rizvi met a delegation of the PPA at Civil Secretariat.

The delegation, led by Abdul Basit, apprised the ministers about their problems regarding taxes levied at hatcheries and poultry farms.

The minister assured the delegation of resolving their genuine problems. The meeting was told that the latest research should be employed for increasing production of meat and eggs for exporting the same to the gulf countries.

Nauman said that livestock officials should keep the chicken farmers informed about different diseases so that poultry industry could remain safe from negative impact of monsoon season. Appreciating the decision, the minister said that the caretaker government was committed to welfare of people and every possible step would be taken to provide relief to masses within the mandate.

He also appreciated that Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Oman had termed Pakistan a totally bird-flu-free country and the PPA should give special attention to export of poultry to gulf countries. In this regard, the Punjab government would provide necessary assistance, he added.

Finance Minister Zia Haider Rizvi said that caretaker government has no political agenda and its time period was limited. “It’s prime objective was to hold free and fair elections,” he said.

Later, Nauman Kabeer visited the head office of Lahore Transport Company. He inspected its different sections.

LTC CEO Maryam Khawar briefed the minister about different affairs of the company.