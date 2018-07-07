Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Friday visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and inquired patients about healthcare facilities being provided there.

He also inspected under-construction area of the institute. Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that merit, transparency and honesty would have to be promoted for improving performance of departments. He remarked that financial management is imperative for progress of any organization, adding that system of internal and external audit should be strong and flawless. He mentioned that he had directed administrative secretaries to adopt open door policy for solving people’s problems.

He said that administrative secretaries of health and education departments have been asked to conduct visits of hospitals and education institutes regularly to ensure provision of best health and education facilities.

PKLI head Dr Saeed Akhtar gave detailed briefing to the chief secretary.