KARACHI - The Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI) organised its clinical skills enhancement trainings for hospital-based health care providers at Centre for Innovation in Medical Education (CIME) Building, Aga Khan University Hospital on Friday.

Last day of the event certificate distribution ceremony for master trainers of the training programme was conducted by Dr Usman Chachar, Secretary Health Sindh.

Dr Usman appreciated effort of the PEI’s and said that this partnership of the PEI with department of health is going to be very fruitful. It is an additional support and we should use this opportunity wisely and get the best of our staff trained on the state of the art international standard supplies provided by the PEI.

The Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI) was created in 2002 as a non-profit, non-political organisation in order to reduce poverty burden in Pakistan.

It is working in all 29 districts of Sindh under Sindh Peoples Health Programme (SPHP), a collaborative effort by the PEI and the Department of Health under its public private partnership node.

The programme aims to implement Universal Health Coverage (UHC) approach to strengthen the health systems in Sindh.

The universal access to health means that all people can use the services they need, when they need them throughout their life course without increased financial burden thus reducing out of pocket payments.