KARACHI - Commissioner Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui on Friday directed his subordinates to take extraordinary steps for effective implementation of contingency plan ahead of the monsoon rain.

Chairing a meeting to review the contingency plans prepared by the PDMA civic agencies here, the commissioner directed the concerned officials to be fully prepared to perform their duties to meet the challenges of rain emergency to provide relief to the people during expected monsoon rains in the city.

In the meeting it was decided that relief activities would be carried out with close coordination and cooperation through a central working network to be set up at Rescue 1299 Commissioner Karachi office. The KMC, DMCs CBS and other concerned departments would ensure that they are well equipped with human resources and all required logistics in rain emergency are available.

The participants of meeting further decided that de-watering pumps of the KMC, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and those provided to them by Provincial Disaster Management Authority would be functional ahead of the monsoon along with alternate power supply arrangement.

It was further decided that commissioner office rescue 1299 will work as centralized Control Room. All the civic agencies would depute their staff to work at 1299 to provide coordination among the concerned agencies and to work for providing relief to the citizens in emergency.

The meeting reviewed the contingency plans prepared by the civic agencies in wherein the officers of the PDMA, KMC, DMCs and Cantonment Boards briefed about their plans. They told that they were fully prepared to meet the challenges of the rain emergency, adding that work on cleaning of storm water drains were under way and most of the drains have been cleaned and hopefully drain the rain water smoothly. “The work is going on and would be completed before the expected monsoon rains”

The participants of meeting decided to resolve issues with regard to the lack of civic facilities in different areas of the city. The KMC and DMC officials informed that the cleaning of storm water drains are being carried out and efforts are being made to complete the work of cleaning of Storm Water Drain ahead of expected moon soon rains. They also assured that the removal of garbage from the roads would also be done.

It was further decided that the concerned officials would immediately carry out the steps for the improvement of supply of water and removal of encroachment

The KWSB is directed to ensure that no manhole is left opened at any part of the city. The Commissioner asked the KWSB to check all manholes in the city and ensure that all manholes are covered properly. In this connection all Deputy Commissioners would coordinate with the KWSB and supervise the work to be carried out by them for covering the manholes.