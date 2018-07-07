Share:

Young Leaders Conference continues

KARACHI (PR): The Young Leaders Conference (YLC) Friday entered day 5 with an exciting itinerary of keynote and panel sessions led by the best and brightest from development sectors, all looking to provide a fresh perspective on leadership.

The theme on the fifth day of the YLC was developmental leadership. It focused on the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship and the positive impact it has on young adults. Maalik Khaskhely, executive director SoL, gave insightful views on the topic.

This was followed by a keynote ‘Nexus Matter’ by Fareed Alam and Brayshna Kundi from The Asia Foundation which addressed the issue of water scarcity. Later, a panel discussion sponsored by UNICEF was conducted. This was followed by the launch of UNICEF’s #NoChutti campaign.

A design thinking workshop was conducted by Mustansir Tanoli. Dr. Agha Xaher Gul from Marie Stopes Society then took the stage to give awareness, followed by a session by Max Babri.

Emirates pioneers web VR tech on emirates.com

LAHORE/DUBAI (PR): Emirates has introduced 3D seat models on emirates.com, becoming the first airline to introduce web virtual reality (VR) technology on its digital platform. The 3D seat model is a visualisation engine that displays an immersive 3D 360 degree view of the interior of the Emirates A380 and the Emirates Boeing 777, giving customers a chance to explore their seats, the spacious cabin and the Emirates onboard product.

This new feature available on emirates.com allows users to navigate through the Economy, Business and First Class cabins, as well as the iconic Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa on the Emirates A380 using navigational hotspots.

Alex Knigge, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, said: “We are pleased to be the world’s first airline to introduce this cutting edge web VR technology.”

LUMS CS chair's research to be presented at ACM SIGCOMM CCR

LAHORE (PR): Chair and Associate Professor of Computer Science at Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE) at LUMS, Dr Ihsan Ayyub Qazi's research has been selected as one of the two best papers by the ACM SIGCOMM Computer Communications Review (CCR) Editorial Board. In recognition of this award, the research will be presented at the ACM SIGCOMM 2018 Conference in Budapest, Hungary later this year.

“This work also included two of my LUMS undergraduate students, Sohaib Ahmed and Zaid A Farooq and was carried out in collaboration with colleagues from Northeastern University, Max Planck Institute for Software Systems (Germany), Univ. of Cape Town (South Africa),” said Dr. Qazi.

Commenting on the research focus at LUMS and its impact on their work, Dr. Qazi said, “The sustained focus on research at LUMS played an important role in inspiring our work. LUMS has all the ingredients of a world-class university, which includes outstanding faculty, excellent students, highly supportive staff and administration, and a great working environment.”

Dividend distribution by NBP Funds

KARACHI (PR): NBP Fund Management Limited (NBP Funds) has announced per unit dividend distribution (for full year) of the different Funds for the year ended June 30, 2018.

Unit holders whose names are mentioned in the registers of the respective funds under management, at the close of business day prior to the date of announcement, will be entitled to the distribution of dividend.