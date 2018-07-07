Share:

Data of 8.7 million cattle farmers in Punjab computerised

LAHORE (INP): Punjab’s Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Mian Nauman Kabeer on Friday said that the provincial livestock and dairy development department has computerised the data of 8.7 million cattle farmers in the province. The minister made the disclosure while presiding over a meeting of the department. The department has also extended technical assistance to other provinces as well as countries such as Australia, Japan and South Korea, he added. During the meeting, the minister was briefed that the livestock centres comprise of 58.3% of the agricultural centres. Further, farmers in more than 26,000 villages across the province were provided awareness and information about the different types of diseases that animals carry. The department has also taught farmers the best way to increase milk yield, which has helped to make them more independent. In addition to this, 353 mobile dispensaries, four veterinary laboratories and nine training schools are providing the farmers necessary assistance.

The department has also established a round-the-clock helpline in order to obtain necessary information and to offer guidance to farmers.

Engineering goods exports surge by 20.2pc in eleven months

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Exports of engineering goods during 11 months of financial year, which closed on June 30, registered about 20.19 percent growth as compared to exports of the corresponding period of last year. Engineering goods worth $190.633 million were exported during the period from July-May, 2017-18 as compared to exports of $158.610 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the period under review, auto parts and accessories worth $15.546 million were exported against the $12.55 million of same period last year. About 1,101 thousand numbers of electric fans valuing $23.826 million were exported as compared to exports of 1,317 worth $25.298 million in eleven months of last year. During eleven months of last financial year, exports of transport equipment reached $7.717 million whereas country earned $41.451 million by exporting other electrical machinery.

During the period from July-May, 2017-18, exports of other chemicals also grew by 31.77 percent and were recorded at $505.83 million as against the exports of $383.882 million of same period last year, it added.

Country earned $82.582 million by exporting cutlery products as compared to exports of $75.280 million of same period last year, up by 9.70 percent.

However, the exports of pharmaceutical products decreased by 8.26 as they came down from $195.980 million in 11 months of fiscal year 20116-17 to $179.785 million during same period of the year ended on June 30.

About 9,102 metric tons of pharmaceutical products were exported in last 11 months of 2017-18 as compared to exports of 10,356 metric tons of same period last year.

Engineering goods exports surge by 20.2pc in eleven months

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Exports of engineering goods during 11 months of financial year, which closed on June 30, registered about 20.19 percent growth as compared to exports of the corresponding period of last year. Engineering goods worth $190.633 million were exported during the period from July-May, 2017-18 as compared to exports of $158.610 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the period under review, auto parts and accessories worth $15.546 million were exported against the $12.55 million of same period last year. About 1,101 thousand numbers of electric fans valuing $23.826 million were exported as compared to exports of 1,317 worth $25.298 million in eleven months of last year. During eleven months of last financial year, exports of transport equipment reached $7.717 million whereas country earned $41.451 million by exporting other electrical machinery.

During the period from July-May, 2017-18, exports of other chemicals also grew by 31.77 percent and were recorded at $505.83 million as against the exports of $383.882 million of same period last year, it added.

Country earned $82.582 million by exporting cutlery products as compared to exports of $75.280 million of same period last year, up by 9.70 percent.

However, the exports of pharmaceutical products decreased by 8.26 as they came down from $195.980 million in 11 months of fiscal year 20116-17 to $179.785 million during same period of the year ended on June 30.

About 9,102 metric tons of pharmaceutical products were exported in last 11 months of 2017-18 as compared to exports of 10,356 metric tons of same period last year.

Industrialisation key to alleviate poverty, says minister

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Minister for Industry, Commerce and Trade Mian Anjum Nisar has said that industrialisation is a key element to create employment opportunities that would alleviate poverty and bring economic growth in the province. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the new Minister Block's Committee Room here on Friday. He appreciated the role of management of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) for rapid industrialisation in Punjab. He said that state-of-the-art facilities, provided by the PIEDMC at the industrial estates, are key to attracting local as well as foreign investors to come to Pakistan and invest here. Earlier, chairman PIEDMC Abdul Basit gave a briefing about state-of-the-art facilities being provided to industrialists for setting up industrial units in different industrial estates in Punjab. He said the PIEDMC had developed nine Industrial Estates in the province, where 950 industries were in production phase and 353 were under-construction.

The PIEDMC generated more than 840,000 direct and 1,680,000 indirect employment opportunities through industrialisation, he added.

"The PIEDMC has attracted more than Rs50 billion of local investment and $1 billion of foreign investment," he said, adding the PIEDMC was also contributing more than Rs 3 billion per annum in the shape of taxes.

He said that PIEDMC had already completed and submitted applications of Special Economic Zone for Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari & Bhalwal Industrial Estates. He hoped that all three industrial estates would soon get the status of Special Economic Zones.

Chairman PIEDMC Abdul Basit and other officials related to the management of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company were present in the meeting.