Rawalpindi - District Administration on the directive of District Monitoring Officer/DC Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir has removed over 4,834 illegal election publicity material including billboards, banners, hoardings and panaflexes from different constituencies of the district which were displayed in violation of the election Code of Conduct.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration took action in accordance with the law and removed unapproved sized publicity material after June 25 in seven national and 15 provincial assembly constituencies of the district.

He informed that the monitoring officers of the district recorded over 247 violations of election code of conduct including 791 in NA-60, 670 in PP-17, 38 in NA-57 and PP-7, 619 in PP-16, 551 in NA-62, 406 in PP-14 and 291 in NA-63 constituency. Similarly, 62 violations were also reported in PP-13, PP-15, PP-20 and NA-58 where necessary action was taken. The campaign would continue and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, he added.

He said illegal publicity material was removed from Kutchery to Golra more area, GT Road Taxila, Faisal Shahid GT Road area, Nawab Abad, HMC Road, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta Link Club Line Kahuta Road, Kalar Chowk, Kahuta City, Kalma Chowk, Chanda Chichi, Khana, Chaklala Scheme-III, Tench Bhatta, GT Road near Sawan Bridge, Mandra, Mandra Toll Plaza, Galian Mor Gujar Khan Landa Bazar, Railway Road Chowk near Club Café, Latrar Road, New Murree Road, Karor Road, Murree Road, Bakra Mandi Road and other areas under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners Liaquat Ali, Ahmed Hassan and Ghulam Abbas, Waqas Marth, Ghulam Abbas, Ansar Hayat, Ambar Gillani, Tasneem Ali Khan, Umar Shujja and Shahid Nadeem Rana.

He said the ACs had been directed to take action on violation of Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for upcoming general elections 2018. The administration is removing unapproved sized banners and posters displayed by political parties and election candidates.

ECP had issued a code of conduct to set the size of portraits at 2x3, banners at 3x9 feet, posters 18x23 inches and handbills should not be larger than 6x9 inches. There is also a ban on panflex banners and posters as well as wall-chalkings.

The administration has warned the candidates that a report of the violations will be sent to the ECP. The operation is being conducted on daily basis and will continue till the completion of the general elections and no relaxation will be given to anyone.

He said on second violation, the case would be reported to district monitoring officer who would initiate legal action against the candidate.

