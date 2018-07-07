Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Friday gave another chance to the Election Commission to submit reply on a plea against the candidacy of former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah.

A division bench headed by Justice Khadam Hussain Sheikh conducted hearing on a plea filed by Roshan Abro seeking disqualification of ex-chief minister Murad Ali for contesting election.

The representative of the election commission appeared before the court and requested to grant more time to submit comments on the petition. The court expressed annoyance for delaying to comply with the court direction.

Makhdoom Ali Khan advocate, while counseling on behalf of Syed Murad Ali Shah has requested the court to refuse the petition. He contended that the Supreme Court had earlier rejected a plea against the disqualification of the former CM. Later, the election tribunal had also rejected a similar plea on this basis. He added that the plea was therefore ineligible for hearing and requested the court to reject it.

Reacting on the arguments of the respondent’s lawyer, the petitioner’s counsel Makhdomm Ali Khan has submitted that he did not challenge the decision of the Supreme Court, he added that petition was filed on the public interest.

Murad Ali Shah’s lawyer requested the court to adjourn the hearing till August, the court refused his plea.

The court directed the federal government and the election commission to submit comments in the next date to be held on July 20.

The plea was filed by Roshan Abro challenging the candidacy of former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah on the basis of his Iqama. The petitioner submitted that Syed Murad Ali Shah did not mention his iqama and dual-nationality to the election commission.