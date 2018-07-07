Share:

WASHINGTON - Pakistan Ambassador to United States Ali Jehangir Siddiqui has said that there would not be any major impact on the country economy after being placed on a watch list by an international task force, adding Islamabad hoped to get off the list within 15 months.

After put on the watch list by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the government has vowed to further tighten rules against money laundering and be in compliance to keep Pakistan off the list.

Asked during an interview by a foreign media outlet if the development could impact the country's economy and the bond market, Ambassador Siddiqui said that there would be a very slight impact.

"Pakistan was on the grey list some years ago and then we existed, but now the goals posts have moved a little in terms of (new) requirements," the ambassador said but added that Pakistan has all the intent to take measures to be fully in compliance with the body requirements.

Ambassador Siddiqui said that FATF was a multilateral body and keeps coming with new recommendations to prevent terror financing. "We intend to be in compliance over the next 15 months and get off the grey list again," he added.

He said that getting out of the grey list was a "hard priority" for the Pakistan government. He said that Pakistan's Finance Minister was in Paris recently to meet the officials at the FATF headquarters and we are quite hopeful that we will be in compliance.