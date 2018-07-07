Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday allowed 14-day physical remand of former principal secretary to prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his role in the Ashiana housing scheme scam.

NAB officials produced Fawad before the court under strict security arrangements and pleaded the court to grant his 15-day physical remand.

Fawad was arrested by NAB authorities on Thursday on charges of misuse of authority during his appointment as implementation secretary of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

During the proceedings, NAB officials told the court that Fawad got Ashiana scheme’s contract suspended. After getting it suspended, he played his role in award of the same contract to Casa Developers against high rate of Rs4 billion, they said.

They said the project was initially given to M/s Chaudhry Latif against very low price of Rs1.5 billion. They said that being secretary to the then Punjab chief minister he misused his authority and caused huge loss to the national exchequer. The government, they said, had to pay Rs6 million as fine to the successful bidder due to cancellation of the contract.

Fawad was also accused of concealing the report of the inquiry committee about the contract from the senior officials due to his mala fide intention. The inquiry committee had been working under the supervision of the then Finance Secretary Tariq Bajwa. According to the findings of the inquiry committee, the contract awarded to Chaudhry Latif and Sons was legal and approved as per rules. The contract of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal project was suspended eight months after it was approved and awarded.

The contractor, Chaudhry Latif and Sons, had paid Rs70 million in advance as mobilisation charges. The work was also in progress when the project was suspended.

The “illegal actions” taken by Fawad Hassan Fawad delayed the project and multiplied its cost. The NAB Lahore summoned the accused on several occasions, but he appeared before the investigation team twice and finally was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.

Fawad, who was present in the courtroom, denied all allegations of corruption levelled against him and said he had no role in getting the contract suspended. His duty was to get the orders of the Punjab chief minister implemented and he did his duty, he said. He fell into tears while defending his position in the court.

Fawad said that after assuming the charge of principal secretary he never interfered in the affairs of the province. He said he served in Punjab till March 2013. About the Ashiana contract, he said the then chief minister had ordered an inquiry into the contract when discrepancies were found in it.

The counsel for Fawad also submitted an application regarding medical examination of his client by an orthopaedic surgeon and a nephrologist. On this, the court allowed his request and granted 14-day physical remand in the NAB custody, with directives to NAB officials to produce him on in the court on July 19.

Former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema is on the judicial remand while five others are also facing trial in the NAB court.