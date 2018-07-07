Share:

FIFA president Gianni Infantino told President Vladimir Putin on Friday the world was "in love" with World Cup hosts Russia and praised him for overcoming negative stereotypes about the country. Infantino spoke at a meeting with Putin and former world football stars including former England defender Rio Ferdinand and ex-Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. "We all fell in love with Russia," Infantino told a beaming Putin at the televised meeting in the Kremlin. "Everyone who has been here for a period of time now has discovered a country that we didn't know." Despite high tensions with the West, Putin has presided over a well-organised, good-humoured tournament. Human rights groups warn however that he is using the world's biggest sporting event to gloss over his authoritarian rule.