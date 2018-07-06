Share:

With polling day looming closer, the care taker government and the ECP should be well on its way to tying loose ends in the electoral process. However, it seems that the ECP, and the public should brace themselves for more than a few hiccups on polling day.

In a move to exhibit innovation and technological progression ECP had undertaken the use of an android-based mobile application in the general elections. Following the decision of undertaking a technically sophisticated approach to assessing the polls, the ECP should have promulgated an extensive training program and provided the required resources to its operating staff to entail an efficient and uninterrupted use of the application. Predictably, the program (Result Transmission System) is expected to run into malfunction on polling day, as a significant number of the presiding officers have no knowledge about operating such complex mobile applications.

It should have occurred to the election commissioners to assess the applicability of such programs in accordance with the capabilities of the staff. The presumptuousness in delegating a program which requires the prerequisite of owning a smart phone, is also a testament of the increasingly evident detachment of the higher echelons of government bodies from the common man, where it cannot relate to the financial realities of the latter. Ultimately, this after-thought on part of the electoral set-up can adversely effect the accurate and seamless execution of results on the day of polls. Along with navigating the added complication of 20,789 polling stations being declared as sensitive, ECP has yet to come up with a comprehensive plan to monitor discrepancies occurring at polling stations.

With Election day a hair’s breadth away, and the tumult to follow in the wake of the Avenfield verdict, the ECP needs to focus all its resources on ensuring a fair and transparent election and guaranteeing that such glitches and disruptions do not shade the polling result.