RAHIM YAR KHAN-Four persons killed and seven others sustained gunshot wounds when the car, they were travelling in, was ambushed by rivals on the way to district courts complex.

The police confirmed that the car was attacked near Jugnoo Chowk on Abu Dhabi Road Friday morning.

According to police, Advocate Mirza Ameen was on the way to a court along with his clients - Muhammad Ali Arian, Muhammad Akram, Maqbool for the hearing of a murder case. When they reached near Jugnoo Chowk, a car intercepted their car by hitting the car and sprayed it with bullets.

As a result Arian, Akram Maqbool and a passerby Azad Khan died on the spot while Muhammad Ashraf, Ibrar Javed, Muhammad Javed, Shair Ali, Muhammad Ammar, Mujahid Sharif and Nawaz Sharif sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital where one of them succumbed to their his wounds.

The accused, however, succeeded in fleeing the scene after the attacked.

According to police sources, the deceased persons had old enmity with the accused and a case was registered in Abe Hayyat Police in this regard.

One Muhammad Ali had murdered a person belonged to the rival group few months back.

The police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area after the incident and started search for accused in nearby streets but no any arrest could be made till filing of this report.

There was a panic in the city after two recent incidents of firing at the busy areas of the city in a week. Police have not registered any FIR of the incident.