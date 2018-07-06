Share:

Both squads

are unusual

England have the only entirely home-based squad at this summer’s World Cup – meaning all 23 players ply their trade in England, specifically the Premier League. Sweden are at the other end of the scale, one of only two teams (the other was Senegal) without a single home-based player. In other words, none of their squad currently play for a Swedish club. Given international soccer’s globalization, England’s situation is probably the more unusual though English players are notoriously reluctant to play abroad. Still, it could be seen as an advantage in a tournament situation with most players already familiar with one another. Five England players play club soccer for Tottenham Hotspur, for example.

Sweden shouldn’t be written off

England are favorites but Sweden won’t care one bit. The Swedes are used to being underestimated – including by me. I didn’t expect them to get through a tough Group F with reigning champions Germany, Mexico and South Korea. When Germany’s Toni Kroos scored a stunning last-minute freekick to give them a 2-1 win over Sweden, I was convinced they would advance with Mexico. Instead, Sweden beat Mexico 3-0, Germany lost to South Korea, and the Swedes topped the group. Their journey to the tournament proves this wasn’t a fluke. They finished above the Netherlands in qualifying before shocking Italy in a play-off – the Italians failing to score over two legs.

Sweden lack star power

This is a team without many household names, particularly after larger-than-life LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from international duty. Though the squad play their club soccer all over the world (see above), few play regularly for Europe’s best teams. But their strength is their work as a unit. Sweden are always very organised and rarely easy to beat. And just because they aren’t international stars, they have plenty of good players who can change the whole scenario of a game. Captain Andreas Granqvist marshals the defence and midfielder Emil Forsberg, who scored the winner in the Round of 16 match against Switzerland, provides attacking thrust.

It might be coming home

Social media, and apparently much of England, has been abuzz with supporters claiming football is “coming home”. The inventors of the beautiful game have not performed well in recent tournaments though. Their victory against Colombia was the first knockout match England have won since the 2006 World Cup. This year, England suddenly have a far-from-impossible route to the final. Excluding their dead rubber against Belgium (ranked third in the world) which they lost, the highest ranked team England will have played, even if they reach the final, is Colombia (16th). Their youthful team still have to get past Sweden and then a dangerous Croatia or Russia, but England fans are daring to dream.