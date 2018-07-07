Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has directed all state owned entities (SOEs) to provide the details of all directors/members who are inducted on political basis so they can be removed from their positions.

In a letter written to 14 government oil and gas entities, the Petroleum Division has directed their heads to provide the names of the Board of Directors/members who have political affiliations, official source told The Nation here Friday.

The step is being taken to stop the political appointees influencing the upcoming general elections, the source said.

"Please provide immediately, the name and date of appointment of persons serving as directors/members of the existing Board who are holding any political party office," said the letter by the Petroleum Division to its subordinate departments.

The Ministry of Energy ( Petroleum Division) has asked the company secretary PSO, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL),Saindak Metal Limited (SML), Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Inter State Gas System Limited (ISGSL), Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL), Pakistan Mineral Development Company (PMDC), Pakistan LNG Terminal Limited (PLTL), Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), Lakhra Coal Development Company Limited (LCDC).

When asked about political inductee in the Board of Directors of the government entities, the source said that at least one candidate of PML-N from KP is on the BoD of the one of the government owned entities.

The ministry has given him three days time to provide such details and by next week the directors with political affiliations will be removed from their positions, the source maintained.

It is worth to mention here that beside the induction of political appointees, these government entities are gold mines for the top bureaucrats of the Petroleum Division and some influential officials are sitting on the BoDs of more than two companies.

It is also pertinent to mention here that last week the caretaker government of Punjab has removed the PML-N-appointed members of Board of Directors (BoDs) of seven waste management companies of the major cities of the province.

The government appointed deputy commissioners of the seven districts as chairmen of the BoDs of these waste management companies, asking them to forward proposals for new members of the board and have them approved at the earliest.

The federal government is also planning to reshuffle the Power Distribution Companies (Discos) and is likely to undertake the posting transfer of the SDOs and XENs next week.