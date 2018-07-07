Share:

Power suspension schedule for today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period 09:00am to 01:00pm, Raja Abad, Dk. Chaudhrian, New Race Cource, Chairing Cross, Westridge, Dhamyal-2, 502 Workshop, Adyala, Gulshanabad, Kalyal feeders, 09:30am to 03:30pm, K.S.Mines, P.D.Khan feeders, 07:00am to 06:00pm, Thallian feeders, 08:00am to 01:30pm, Pind Jhatla, Jhatha Hathyal, Bhall, W.Reliance Mills feeders, 07:00am to 11:00am, Ghazi Kohli, Kashif Gul, Mix Industries, Model Town, Kohistan Enclave, Industried Estate feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Al-Noor Colony, Fazaia, Khanna-II feeders, 09:00am to 14:00pm, Dhamial-1, Thallian feeders.–APP

Gang of dacoits busted

RAWALPINDI: Banni Police have busted a gang of dacoits and nabbed its five members involved in robberies in various areas and recovered three motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, two pistols and a dagger from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, SP Rawal Division on the directives of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan constituted a Banni police team under the supervision of SHO Banni to ensure arrest of criminals involved in various dacoities and cash-snatching incidents in different areas of the city. The police team after hectic efforts succeeded in arresting the criminals, members of Kareem Khan alias Anda gang namely Kareem Khan alias Anda son of Nasir Khan resident of Dhoke Darzian, Muhammad Zohaib alias Zabi son of Muhammad Sulman r/o Dhoke Hassu, Ahmed Khan s/o Khatab Babar r/o Dhoke Hassu, Sohail Khan s/o Musharraf Khan r/o Dhoke Hassu and Muhammad Ali Shah Wali r/o Bungash Colony. The accused during interrogation confessed to 12 dacoities while police recovered 10 motorcycles, two pistols and a dagger from their possession.–APP

Election banners displayed without printers name to be removed: DRO

ISLAMABAD: District Returning Officer (DRO) Islamabad Sohail Nasir has said that the elections posters and banners displayed without mentioning the name of the printer would be removed. In a recent meeting with the candidates of all three constituencies NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54 Islamabad, highlighting different steps taken by administration, the DRO informed that ,banners in large numbers ,1,048 of PTI, 980 of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), 1,224 of Muttahida Majlis –e-Amal (MMA) and 350 of an independent candidate have been removed over violation of code of conduct.–APP

He said “the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), under the code of conduct, has allowed the candidates to run publicity campaigns through posters, pamphlets, leaflets and banners, not larger than prescribed sizes”.

Sohail Nasir said that all the candidates should follow the election code of conduct for maintaining cordial atmosphere in the city during election process. He said that it is our top most priority to conduct fair and free elections.

