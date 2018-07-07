Share:

KARACHI - Supreme Court mandated judicial commission on Friday ordered to install septic tanks within two months.

The judicial commission headed by Justice (r) Amir Hani Muslim, took up issue of pollution at fish harbor and deliberated upon it after owners and representatives of processing plants as well officials of federal and Sindh government appeared in the proceedings.

The owners of various processing plants told the commission that the officials of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) were not stopped from inspecting the processing of plants.

Without disputing the contention of processing plants management commission observed that the SEPA officials will visit and submit a report weather septic tank has been installed in the premises. If the septic tank was installed, the SEPA officials would inspect weather is functioning properly or not, commission directed.

It also ordered the processing plant to install septic tanks within two months, if the SEPA felt the need of such tanks and caution about sealing of processing plant, if the order were not complied with.

The commission issued this warning to the seafood processing plants including M/S AG Fisheries, M/S pak exports, M/S Akhlaq enterprises, M/S Kanpa Manzar Marine and M/S legend international.