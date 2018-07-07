Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan has ordered to conduct an inquiry into the alleged corruption in ‘Clean Drinking Water for All’ project and suggested to take stern action against all responsible private companies and individuals.

He said that every possible step should be taken to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the people. He said this while presiding over a meeting on Clean Drinking Water for All project at CM Secretariat in Peshawar on Thursday. Caretaker provincial minister and Secretary Public Health, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and others were present on this occasion.

The caretaker chief minister was given a detailed briefing on the Clean Drinking Water for All project. He was informed about the proceedings against private companies and told that NAB has also directed those companies to accomplish the remaining job of installing filtration plants. The chief minister on this occasion directed to contact the NAB and seek from it result of the said project within three days.

He regretted that contaminated drinking water was causing deadly diseases to the people which was accumulating load on hospitals. He directed that one filtration plant should be installed between two union councils in order to reduce the cost of the project as well as extend the facility to more and more people.

He said that latest technology should be used to avoid rusting pipelines adding that effective measures should be taken to keep pipes away from sewerage lines. He also stressed the need for standardised laboratory tests of water from time to time in order seek remedy to contamination of water much before time. The chief minister on this occasion also asked for a summary about verification of guarantees submitted by these companies to commercial banks and ordered to find out fake cases of guarantees.

Meanwhile, Justice (Retd) Dost also directed to plan establishing wind mills in areas starting from Banda Karak upto Parachinar as those areas are reported to be suitable for this purpose.

He also suggested establishment of hydel power houses on all small dams built by the Irrigation Department. He further said that water filtration plants should also be installed on small dams for provision of drinking water for the local population of those areas. He said this while presiding over a high level meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat in Peshawar on Thursday. Caretaker Minister for Power and Public Health, Minister Agriculture and Livestock, and Minister for Irrigation Food and others were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the caretaker chief minister said that thousands of mega watts of electricity could be generated if wind mills were installed on the said belt. He said that we need to follow the Canadian pattern of using the latest technology on small and big dams to solve the issue of silt for over.

He directed the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa oil and gas corporation authorities to expedite work on exploration of oil and gas in the province as well as in the newly inducted districts of erstwhile Fata. He also assured grant of more funds for this purpose. The oil and gas organisation of erstwhile Fata would soon be merged in KPOGCL through a notification and would pave the way to start exploration of oil and gas, he said. The people of the newly formed districts would also have more opportunities of job with the exploration of oil and gas.

He also stressed the need for acquiring the services of international level consultants for designing of projects as wrong selection in this respect often results into complication. The caretaker chief minister was given a detailed briefing by the project director small dams. KPOGCL also informed the caretaker chief minister about its operations.