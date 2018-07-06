Share:

The revealed manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is the most comprehensive document, showing the plan of governance, by any political party for the next term. The manifesto is a progressive one. The document covers almost all issues and subjects that the state needs to focus on.

In contrast to 11-points manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and that of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which is a document comprised mainly of promises, the manifesto of PML-N also gives space to party’s past performance. The manifesto of the party is, in fact, a kind of audit report. People can either accept or reject the past performance of the party; however, credit goes to the party for being brave enough to talk about its performance in its last tenure. Except for PML-N, no other party has given considerable space to their performance in the provinces they ruled for five years.

However, there are some points in the party’s manifesto that are too optimistic and far from reality considering the economy of the state. For instance, one of such points is raising the annual GDP growth rate to an average of 7%. Achieving such a high target is difficult if not impossible. Setting lofty goals is commendable, but at the same time, the party should have taken into consideration the overall economic situation of the country as well. Another promise that sounds a bit over ambitious is the creation of two million jobs in the market annually. Furthermore, the party manifesto boasts to eliminate poverty by 2030, however, according to the latest figures available with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), 29.5% of the country population live below poverty line. What exceptional plan the party has for the eradication of extreme poverty, we do not know anything about it.

Whereas the document released by PML-N is impressive in covering almost all issues of national concern, it is also true that the party while in power failed to effectively tackle the pressing problems of imparting quality education, bridging gender inequality, providing of clean water, reducing disparities to mention just a few.

One report that evaluates the last tenure of PML-N opines that the PML-N government didn’t follow through on its promises that it made before the 2013 elections. While some areas were entirely neglected by the party, the sectors that caught the party’s attention, like health and education, also failed in generating the desired results. Though the 2018 manifesto of PML-N successfully covers all grave issues that the country is facing, the real test will be if the party can deliver on all these subjects that have found a mention in the text of manifesto.