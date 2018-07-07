Share:

Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir Friday launched a mobile android application for the citizens which will make them a part of election monitoring process and they can report any violation of election code of conduct.

According to Dr Umer, any citizen can download the application from the play store or by using the following link, http://electionmis.com/download/index and report violations of the election code of conduct through the application.

He said transparent and smooth elections are inevitable for the development of a country so it is the social responsibility of every citizen to cooperate with Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure free, fair and transparent general elections 2018.

He said active participation of the citizens is necessary to make the campaign successful that is why the application has been launched. Now, it is the responsibility of the citizens to use it honestly in the best interest of the country irrespective of their party affiliation, he added. He said immediate necessary action would be taken on the irregularities to be reported by the citizens and they would see actions of the administration on the complaints.

The support of the citizens will help the District Administration in conducting free and fair elections, he added.