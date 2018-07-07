Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P) candidate from PS-47 Mujibul Haq launched its election campaign on Friday. He visited with other colleagues and office bearers of the party. They visited door-to-door to meet the people and apprise them about their manifesto in different areas of Satellite Town.

While talking to media, he alleged that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had left as heirless to the masses during flood 2011, even for saving agriculture lands and crops the PPP legislatures and leaders had turned the rainy water flow towards the city from the agriculture lands. He lamented that the city remained under rainy water for three months and people were deprived of health treatment facilities from civil hospital Mirpurkhas due to accumulation of flood water.

He blamed that the city changed into ruins under mega drainage project. He said that the masses would reject those people in coming election who had oppressed them.

He hoped that masses would elect the MQM-P candidates in the general elections for getting their snatched rights.

INAUGURATION CEREMONY

Adviser to caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (r) Brigadier Haris Nawaz has said that there was need of a big jail for long time in Mirpurkhas because capacity of keeping prisoners 75 was in the old building of district prison Mirpurkhas but keeping 250 to 300 prisoners in the district prisoner overcrowded and prisoners as well as administration facing difficulties. He was speaking as a chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of new building of district prison held here on Friday.

He further said that new building of the district prison was constructed with estimated cost of RS 650 million and about 500 prisoners could be placed in the new building and efforts continued to change it in central prison in which capacity to keep prisoners was increased till 2000 prisoners.

He further said that due to new building problems other prisoners of Mithi, Umerkot Sanghar have resolved.

IG prison Nusrat Mangan said that now mostly prisoners of Mithi, Umerkot and Sanghar would be kept in the district prison. DIG jail Hyderabad and superintendent jail Mirpurkhas Khalid Pervez Shaikh also spoke the ceremony.

Earlier, the chief guest inaugurated the new building and visited the various barracks of the jail and listened the complaints of the prisoners and directed to resolve their grievances.

He also checked the prepared food for prisoners. He said that now women and children prisoners would be keep in the old building of Mirpurkhas jail.

IG prison Sindh Nusrat Mangan, DIG jail Hyderabad Muzaffar Alam Siddique, SSP Mirpurkhas Abid Ali Baloch, Mirpurkhas Jail Superintendent Khalid Pervez Shaikh and others were also present.