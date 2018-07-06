Share:

MULTAN: The activists of PML-N staged a demonstration against conviction of their Quaid, his daughter and son-in-law in corruption cases here at Chowk Kutchehry on Friday.

About a dozen PML-N workers led by district president Bilal Butt, general secretary Sheikh Athar Mumtaz and former MPA Sultana Shaheen gathered at the chowk and shouted slogans against accountability court. They burnt tyres and placed them on the road. They were also holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands.



Talking to the journalists, the protesters said that the courts assassinated the law by convicting Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (r) Safdar in baseless cases. They said that the opponents of PML-N got together and utilized all out negative the tactics to stop it from coming into power. "But beware! nothing can stop PML-N. Our opponents will face humiliating defeat," they claimed.