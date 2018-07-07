Share:

ARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided the house of Deputy Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) allegedly involved in corruption.

According to the details, NAB officials along with leady searchers raided the house of Adil Omer while confiscated the available documents, cars and other valuables from his residence. Adil Umar one of the senior most director of the SBCA, got the charge as Deputy DG SBCA a day before the NAB conducted raid at his residence located at Block 6, Federal B Area.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the NAB would further extended the inquiry against Adil Omar and likely to arrest his subordinate Assistant Director Asim Siddiqui considered a close aide of Omer. NAB claimed to have recovered several luxury vehicles, cash and assets which appear to have been made by the accused out of ill-gotten money from embezzlement of state exchequer. The accused has been wanted in an inquiry.

The NAB in a statement issued revealed that the house of accused Adil Omer was raided under search warrants issued by Judicial Magistrate which was located within limits of Federal B Area Karachi.

Search of his house was conducted on important leads and tip-off disclosed during inquiry proceedings and for purpose of tracing and recovering of alleged illegal assets. The accused has been inquired for allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income and living beyond means.

The accused assumed charge of the position of Deputy DG SBCA a day earlier. He has held important positions in SBCA.

Following is list of properties recovered under law and included in inquiry proceedings as case property: 1. Vehicle Mercedes C class model 2016 worth 8-9 million 2. Vehicle Toyota Premio worth 2.8 million 3. Suzuki Swift model 2014 4. Documents of land cruiser model 2014 worth 22million, 3. Cash/prize bonds Rs5.5 million, 4. Plots worth more than 500 million, 5. Three properties in Dubai and 6. Bank accounts with available balance of 50 million. The accused was not arrested as he is under interim bail granted by High Court of Sindh.