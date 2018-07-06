Share:

­MULTAN-PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that for the first time in country's history a powerful man has been held accountable, saying that this decision will leave very strong effects on national politics.

Addressing a news conference here on Friday, he said that the verdict is the triumph of law and the accountability process moved forward in true sense. He said that no one is about and beyond the law.

"If a former prime minister stands in the dock and fails to give clarification, he faced 10 years imprisonment, confiscation of property and 10 million pound fine. It is a lesson for ordinary citizens like me to stay careful," he pointed out.

He said that even if he harmed national resources, committed money-laundering and failed to produce money trail, he would have to face the law. He said that the credit for the accountability of the powerful went to PTI and Imran Khan.

He declared that if PTI came to power no one would be able to escape the law. "Even if anyone in our ranks will be found corrupt, he is punished," he claimed.

He said that if PML-N wanted to boycott election it may go for it but this act of Nawaz-League would leave no affect on PTI. "In my opinion they will never boycott.

They are just giving empty threats. Election is a constitutional process and boycott will be an anti-democracy move," he asserted.

He said that the PTI had presented gist of its manifesto in terms of 100-day agenda and it would fully implement the manifesto after coming into power.

He said that PPP had disappeared from entire Punjab and only few personalities are visible.

"Out of 146 constituencies, there is no electoral sign of arrow in 104. How will arrow come out of bow now?" he maintained.

He said that the PTI wants across the board accountability of all. He said that politics was not the name of confrontation rather it was a mental job. He anticipated that Bilawal could not excel in political until he is under the shadow of Zardari.

He said that although the PTI had stepped in Sindh, it had to do a lot of work. He anticipated that the PTI would be in much better position in Sindh in 2023 election.

He said that the candidates contesting election against him were corrupt and not even a single penny was given to him as development fund.

EFFORTS FOR NEW

DAMS TO CONTINUE

Caretaker Punjab Agriculture Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that water is a big issue and endeavours to build new dams will continue.

Chairing a meeting of cotton crop management group here at CCRI on Friday, he added that we needed to boost our water storage capacity while keeping forth our future needs.

He noted that only serious and practical steps from an appropriate forum would help resolve issues being faced by the country.

He pointed out that the cotton production got affected in the country due to multiple reasons like increase in sowing of sugarcane and other crops.

He said that South Punjab was hub of cotton and all out measures would be taken to resolve problems faced by the growers of this area.

He said that cotton was an important cash crop for Pakistan and serious steps would be taken to offer relief to its growers.

He assured the growers that the government would support them on the issue of water distribution and seed supply. He said that it was unfortunate that the positive steps taken by the government were not highlighted while negative ones were flashed.

He said that all members of the society needed to contribute to put the country on path of progress.

While briefing the meeting, agri officials disclosed that the target for cotton sowing in the province stood at 570000 acres which was 11.55 per cent up than previous year.

They further disclosed that the situation of cotton was encouraging so far and the process to guide growers, supply of support literature to them and training of field assistants was underway.

They revealed that the installation of traps for the elimination of pests was also underway while high-yield competitions were being organized to encourage the growers. They said that the shortage of field assistants had been made up while 50 per cent subsidy had been offered on seed.

They claimed that the pest attack on the crop was comparatively low than the last year and recent rains would prove beneficial for cotton. They said that pest scouting was being done.