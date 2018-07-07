Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered gold ornaments, two motorbikes, narcotics and other valuables from them, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that Station House Officer of Aabpara police arrested two burglars Asif and Naveed. The police team recovered gold ornaments, electronic equipment and other valuables from them as the nabbed men have confessed to strike at several other places in the city.

Shalimar police arrested two thieves Raza and Ramish for possessing stolen items. Loi Bher police nabbed Daniyal Khalid and recovered stolen items worth Rs. 700,000 from him. Bhara Kahu police nabbed Sikandar Jawad and recovered five cans of beer from him. Tarnol police arrested Waqar and recovered two bikes from him while another accused Wajid was held for possessing 250 grams of heroin. Sihala police arrested Aamir for alleged involvement in a theft case and recovered stolen items from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.