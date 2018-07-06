Share:

FAISALABAD-Though the disqualification of PTI candidate Rana Asif Touseef has weakened the party's position, the PTI and the PML-N are neck and neck in NA-105 Faisalabad V ahead of the general elections.

His disqualification before 20 days of general elections would disturb PTI in the constituency. However the PTI has nominated independent Raza Nasrullah Ghuman as its candidate for NA-105. Ghuman was MPA of PML-N but on Khatam Nubuwwat issue he quit the PML-N and joined PTI.

On the other hand, many of political pundits are expecting that the punishment decision against Nawaz Sharif, Mariyum Nawaz and Capt (r) Safdar would be a major setback to the party. It fielded Mian Farooq, a former MNA, in NA-105, Khalid Pervaiz PP-106 and former MPA Shafique Gujjar in PP-107, both provincial assembly slots under NA-105 constituency.

The PTI awarded its tickets in NA-105 to former MNA Rana Asif Touseef, in PP-106 to Sardar Dil Nawaz Cheema, son of a winning horse Sardar Dildar Cheema who is also PTI's candidate for NA-104 Faisalabad 4, in PP-107 to Khalid Rafi who was an independent candidate during 2013 general elections in NA-80 old. The PPP fielded Ch Ejaz for NA-105, Gull Ahmad for PP-106 and Shahbaz Lona for PP-107 slots.

Tehreeke Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah awarded its NA-105 ticket to Ibrar Hussain, PP-106 to M Ilyas and PP-107 ticket to Sajjad Ali. However, MMA remained failed to give its tickets in the constituency.

A total of 13 candidates are contesting from NA-105, 22 candidates from PP-106 and 23 from PP-107. According to new census population of the area is 809773 while 244178 men and 196241 voters belong to NA-105. Major clans of the constituency are Jutt, Arian, Rajpoot, Gujjar, Kharal, Malik and Rehmani while after the new census votes of Arian clan have been reduced in the 37 union councils of the constituency.

Major problems of the constituency are shortage of drinking water, drug peddling, theft, kidnapping, rape cases, non availability of sewerage system in most of the areas and unemployment as more than six thousand power looms were closed due to power crisis.

PTI candidate Rana Arif Touseef's nomination papers were accepted by returning officer but Lahore High Court disqualified him in the appeal filed against the decision. Asif was disqualified because his wife was bank defaulter. In 1993 and 1997. elder brother Rana Zahid Touseef of Rana Asif was elected from the constituency. In 2002 general elections Rana Zahid Touseef was not a graduate so his younger brother Rana Asif Touseef contested as a candidate of PML-M. Later Rana Zahid got elected as city district nazim on the platform of ARD but he changed his loyalties towards PML-Q. In 2008 elections, Rana Asif again won from the constituency.

Mian Muhammad Farooq, former MNA and candidate of PML-N, started his political in 1979 as a member of district council. In 1985 when Zahid Nazir present chairman district council was elected as chairman district council, he helped Mian Farooq and he was elected as MPA. Mian Farooq has been elected member national and provincial assemblies for six times. In 1990, his son Muzaam Farooq was also elected as chairman district council.

PPP candidate for NA-105 CH Ejaz belongs to Arian clan. PML-N candidate and PPP both belong to the same clan. Raiz CH brother of PPP candidate CH Ejaz was PPP's UK in charge from 1982 to 2008. He also served as advisor to former CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah. Currently, he works as a secretary to Farayal Talpur, sister of PPP co chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. Nevertheless PTI's new candidate is notorious of changing political parties. He worked for PPP, PML-N in the past.

Dildar Cheema father of the PTI candidate Dil Nawaz Cheema is also named as imported politician because he always changes his constituency and political party. In 2002 elections, Rana Asif on PML-N ticket bagged 43547 votes and succeeded. Dildar Cheema on PML-Q ticket acquired 41947 votes and Raza Nasrullah Ghuman on PPP ticket scored 40264 votes and was defeated but Dildar Cheema was also contesting these elections on one of the PP seat from where he was elected.

NA-105 voters pay no attention to political religious parties and that was the reason in 2002 elections Muhammad Saeed of MMA got only 786 votes. In 2008 elections Rana Asif on PML-Q ticket was elected after getting 56724 votes. He defeated Qasim Farooq a PML-N candidate and son of Mian Farooq now ticket holder of PML-N who acquire344927 votes.

Tariq Habib who first time contested the elections on PPP ticket secured 36970 votes and was defeated. In 2013 elections. Mian Farooq on PML-N ticket got 85964 votes defeating Rana Asif of PML-Q who bagged 54402 votes and Mian Naeem of PTI who got 24977 votes.

PTI's PP-107 candidate for upcoming elections Khalid Rafi in 2013 elections as an independent candidate for NA seat bagged 12918 votes. All parties candidates contesting for July 25 political battle are working hard to woo the voters because the elections in NA-105 always depend on clans.