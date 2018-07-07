Share:

LAHORE - National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has declared results of all funds under its management for the year ended on 30th June 2018 after its Board of Directors approved the payouts for Funds, this was stated by Acting Managing Director Manzoor Ahmed in a statement.

NIT has declared a cash dividend of Rs2.33 per unit (for full year) for unit holders of NI(U)T Fund for the year ended on 30th June 2018. The payment of dividend @ Rs2.33 per unit would involve a huge payout of Rs2,233 million among its unit holders.

During FY18, despite difficult stock market conditions, NI(U)T Fund has earned a net income of Rs2,534 million translating into an earning per unit of Rs2.64. As of 30th June 2018, net assets of NI(U)T Fund stood at Rs70,775 million.

Moreover, for the NIT-State Enterprise Fund (NIT-SEF) NIT has declared a cash dividend of Rs. 1.0 per unit (for full year) for unit holders of NIT-State Enterprise Fund for the year ended on June 30, 2018.

During FY18, the Fund has earned a net income of Rs. 196 million translating into an earning per unit of Rs1.30. As of 30th June 2018, Net Assets of NIT State Enterprise Fund stood at Rs2,637 million.

"NIT has declared a per unit cash dividend of Rs10 (for full year) for unit holders of NIT Equity Market Opportunity Fund for the year ended on 30th June 2018.

During the year under review, the Fund has earned a net income of Rs584 million which translates into per unit earning of Rs14.89. As of 30th June 2018, Net assets of NIT Equity Market Opportunity Fund stood at Rs8,657 million", it added.

Meanwhile, impairment losses dragged down the profitability of NIT Islamic Equity Fund and translated it into a net loss of Rs86 million (Loss per unit of Re. 0.21), hence, no dividend was declared. As of 30th June 2018, net assets of NIT Islamic Equity Fund stood at Rs4,134 million.

NIT has declared a per unit cash dividend Rs0.5348 (for full year) for unit holders of NIT Government Bond Fund for the year ended on 30th June 2018. For the year ended on 30th June 2018, the Fund has earned a net income of Rs206 million.

As of 30th June 2018, the net assets of NIT Government Bond Fund stood at Rs4,041 million.

Similarly, NIT has declared a cash dividend of Rs0.5746 per unit (for full year) for unit holders of NIT Income Fund for the year ended on 30th June 2018.

For the year ended on 30th June 2018, the Fund has earned a net income of Rs263 million. As of 30th June 2018, the net asset of NIT Income Fund stood at Rs5,574 million.