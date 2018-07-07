Share:

ISLAMABAD : Caretaker Finance Minister Ms Shamshad Akhtar on Friday gave a detailed briefing to the National Security Committee on the recently held Financial Action Task Force and International Cooperation Review Group meetings held in Paris and the way forward to get the country off the hook of being placed in the ‘grey list.

The 26th meeting of the NSC was held under the chair of Caretaker Prime Minsiter Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk. The huddle appreciated the efforts of Akhtar and her team to forcefully and effectively presenting the country’s case.

The meeting also discussed the way forward and action plan to get the country’s name cleared from the grey list by taking tangible measures to satisfy the international bodies. The participants reiterated a firm commitment to fulfill the obligations regarding combating money-laundering and terror-financing. The meeting reviewed the overall economic situation of the country. The interim finance minister gave a detailed presentation on the state of economy.

The meeting was also attended by Caretaker Minister for Defence Lt-Gen (retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Minister for Interior Muhammad Azam Khan, Minister for Law/Information Syed Ali Zafar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Director General ISI Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials.