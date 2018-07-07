Share:

Karachi - asban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor on Friday welcomed the decision of Accountability Court against Mian Nawaz Sharif, saying that he has harvested what he had sown.

In a statement issued here, Shakoor said that impartial and across the board accountability of whole corruption mafia is the demand of the nation.

He said that in order to end the politics of corrupt dynasties, electables and Waderas, it needs that an impartial and broad-based accountability process should be launched in the country. He reminded that former president Asif Ali Zardari was also accused of mega corruption and he and other corrupt elements should be taken to the task. He said now when the wheel of accountability is set on motion it should not be stopped or interrupted. Shakoor said Mian Nawaz Sharif was punished by Allah, the Almighty, because he had broken the promise with the nation regarding the release and return of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, an innocent daughter of the nation.

The Pasban e Pakistan President said when a common man is punished and disgraced even for petty theft, why the big crocodiles of the sea of corruption should be spared. He said it high time for political workers to stop following blindly their corrupt leaders. He asked Mian Shahbaz Sharif to accept the verdict and instead of giving credit of atomic tests and CPEC to Mian Nawaz Sharif, return the money looted from this nation.

Our Staff Reporter