Rawalpindi - Scores of local leaders and workers of PML-N Murree chapter on Friday agitated against the verdict of an accountability court in Avenfield corruption reference against ex-prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son in law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

They chanted slogans against the judge of accountability court and in favour of Mian Nawaz Sharif, the former chief of PML-N.

According to details, a large number of local leaders and workers of PML-N gathered at GPO Chowk on Mall Road and staged a protest demonstration against the announcement of verdict of an accountability court against Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar in Avenfield flats corruption case.

The charged protestors blocked Mall Road and bellowed full pitched slogans against the judge and in favour of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar. “Nawaz Sharif is our hero”, “Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar are innocents”, “Stop victimizing N league” were they slogans being chanted by the protestors.

Addressing the protestors, the speakers said they rejected the court verdict against top leadership of PML-N saying this judgement would be remembered in black words in the history of Pakistan.

They said there were certain legal errors in the court verdict which would be challenged in apex court.

They said Mian Nawaz Sharif and his family members were being victimized politically as unseen powers wanted to kick PML-N out from election run but pledged that their candidates would not give up. A number of other politicians, they said, are also involved in huge corruption but nobody has dared to touch them.

They said N league Murree chapter would expand protest to district level in upcoming days. A heavy contingent of police also rushed to the protest site but no protestor was arrested.

The Accountability Court (AC) convicted and sentenced former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in jail on corruption charges in Avenfield corruption reference in his absence. Similarly, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of Mian Nawaz Sharif, was awarded seven years while her husband Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar was awarded one year imprisonment in jail.

Meanwhile, PML-N Rawalpindi chapter has also carried out a massive protest demonstration against the verdict of AC at Sixth Road. The prominent leaders of PML-N included Hanif Abbasi, Raja Hanid Advocate, Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan, Sardar Nasim and Raja Arshad.

The protestors blocked Murree Road for traffic posing hardships for commuters and pedestrians. They chanted slogans against judge of court and in favour of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Shehbaz Sharif and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

