KHYBER - Workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held a protest demonstration in Landi Kotal division on Friday.

Following the accountability verdict, a number of angry PML-N workers appeared in Landi Kotal bazaar and expressed their resentment over what they termed an unjustified decision of the court against their leaders. They marched towards the press club while chanting full-throat slogans against the decision.

PML-N candidate for NA-43, Sardar Azam Afridi, who was leading the protest rally while speaking on the occasion condemned the verdict and said that it was an attempt to defeat the PML-N in the upcoming elections. The people of Pakistan were well aware of the plot and would make Nawaz Sharif victorious by voting PML-N, he added.

The protesters pledged extension of unconditional assistance to their leader in the hour of need. They vowed that every single worker of PML-N was ready to sacrifice his or her life for the honour of Nawaz Sharif.

AHMAD NABI