Share:

KHANEWAL-Newly-posted District Police Officer [DPO] Faisal Mukhtar reiterated the police resolve to ensure free and fair election on July 25. During a meeting with senior journalists here, he said that the district police would provide foolproof security at polling stations for the protection of voters. The DPO also emphasised strict implementation of laws for the safety of life, honour and property of the common man. He assured the journalists that no one would be allowed to violate the code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] during election campaign, warning that violators would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that two FIRs had been registered for violation of code of conduct in the district.

The DPO claimed that the district police had smashed dozens of notorious gangs and recovered stolen property amounting to millions of rupees from their possession. "As a result, a large number of people have visited the DPO office and praised the act of bravery and velour showed by the police," he maintained. The DPO requested the journalists to pray for the success of police in their tasks of public service.

The DPO also appreciated the role of media, asking the journalists to highlight public issues in a positive manner. "The police will take action," he assured. He added that merit would be his policy and doors of his office were open for every one seeking help from district police. In-charge security Mehr Saeed Sadhana and PRO to DPO Sajid Iqbal also attended the meeting.