Share:

TIMERGARA/SWAT - PTI Chairman Imran Khan, while commenting on the court verdict against the Sharif family, has said that the powerful are being held accountable for the first time in Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in Swat on Friday, Imran said the children of Nawaz Sharif had given contradictory statements previously about owning apartments in London. He stated that Nawaz’s son had accepted ownership of the London properties on television.

Imran also lamented the lodging of several cases against him in a bid to silence his struggle in exposing the Sharif family’s corruption. Claiming that Nawaz and Asif Zardari destroyed state institutions, Imran said he joined politics to rid the country of corruption.

Earlier, speaking at a rally in Lower Dir before the Avenfield reference verdict was announced, Imran said that Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl chief Fazlur Rahman was like a magnet who sticks to every government but this time we won’t let him do so.

He questioned whether Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) found no one else other than JUI-F for alliance, saying on one hand, the JI filed a writ petition against corruption against Nawaz Sharif while on the other hand it withdrew its candidate against Shehbaz Sharif in Swat.

About ANP, he said that Asfandyar Wali Khan claimed that no one could prove corruption of a single penny against him, asking him (Asfandyar) to tell about ‘easy load’. He said that on July 25, the corrupt mafia would be defeated forever.

He said the participation of a large number of people in PTI processions was a proof that they were satisfied with its performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

SHAHID HUSSAIN YOUSAFZAI/INP