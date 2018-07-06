Share:

BUREWALA: The district administration has fined two PTI candidates Rs50,000 each for the violation of the election code of conduct while an FIR was also filed against them for using loudspeakers in their rally. Deputy Commissioner and District Monitoring Officer Irfan Ali summoned PTI candidates for NA-165 Orangzaeb Khan Khichi and PP-236 Jehanzeb Khan Khichi in his office and charged them with taking out a rally in their area.



PML-N candidate in PP-229 Yousaf Kaselia and PTI Candidate from PP-231 Ijaz Sultan Bandesha also appeared before the deputy commissioner and apologized for their fault and DC issued warning letters to them.