Share:

HAFIZABAD-According to the final list of candidates displayed outside the offices of Returning Officers, there are 58 candidates contesting in NA-87, PP-69,70 and 71, but the real contest would be between the nominees of PML-N, PTI and Tehrike Labbaik Pakistan (TLY).

The PTI candidates have received serious dent due to differences between PTI leaders Mehdi Hassan Bhatti and his younger brother former federal minister Liaqat Ali Bhatti who is now contesting on the ticket of TLY. Due to their differences the PML-N would be further strengthened in the district.

The nomination paper of potential candidate of PPP Malik Wazir Awan was rejected for possessing dual nationality and the PPP has failed to award ticket to any other electable.

The following are 15 candidates for the slot of NA-87 Hafizabad: - Saira Afzal Tarar (Tiger), Shoukat Ali Bhatti (Bat), Liaqat Abbas Bhatti (Crane), Afrasiab Mohal (Pitcher), Allah Rakhi (Arrow), Babar Maqbool Qazi (Jeep), Asadullah Arain (Goat), Sadia Liaqat (Pencil), Fehmida Kausar (Book), Qamar Abbas (Knife), Mubashar Abbas (Sheep), Muhammad Rafique (Bull), Muhammad Naeem (Excavator), Malik Muhammad Aslam (Chair) and Mian Fazal Ahmad (Eagle).

The PP-69 candidates are: - Azam Ali (Chair), Imdaullah (Cannon), Jahangir Ali (Apple), Ch Muhammad Asadullah (Crane), Zulfiqar Ali (Bull), Rai Safdar Ali (Arrow), Riaz Ahmad (Pitcher), Tariq Mehmood Janjua (Jeep), Ali Kamran (Excavator), Umar Farooq (Goat), Muhammad Ubaidullah (Bucket), Muhammad Farooq (Sheep), Muhammad MamoonTarar (Bat), Muhammad Murad Asghar (Bowl), Mazhar Hussain (Jug), MianShahid Hussain (Tiger) and MianFazal Ahmad Qadri (Eagle).

In PP-70, the candidates are:- Syed Wasimul Hassan Naqvi (Crane), Doctor Muzaffar Ali Sheikh (Tiger), Malik Fiaz Ahmad Awan (Bat), Tanveer Sajid (Bucket), Rai Jahangir Ali Kharl (Tonga), Asadullah Arain (Sheep), Hafeezullah (Chair), Rana Shafqat Javed (Jeep),Khizar Hayat Mangat (Pressure Cooker), Ghulam Abbas (Hut) and Fakhar Abbas Awan (Arrow). PP-71: - Hamid Nazir (Chair), Zeshan Ali (Bucket), Sarfraz Khan (Eagle), Sadia Liaqat Abbas (Butterfly), Syed ShoaibShahnawaz (Crane), Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Gilani (Sheep), Shahid Abbas (Jeep), Shoaib Shafique (Tiger), Qadir Khan (Cannon), Liaqat Abbas (Ice-Cream), Muhammad Ahsan Jahangir (Bat), Muhammad Rafique (Knife), Muhammad Rafique (Scooter), Muhammad Aoun Jahangir (Road Roller) and Mirajdin (Arrow).

Following allotment of symbols to the candidates for NA-87, PP-69, 70 and 71, the candidates have started vigorous electioneering in the district, main political party leaders have started corner meetings in the remote areas in the city and rural areas.

Office bearers Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith of the district and Sheikh Biradari arranged receptions separately in honour of PML(N) candidates for NA-87 Saira Afzal Tarar, PP-69 Shahid Hussain Bhatti, PP-70 Dr Muzaffar Ali Shiekh and PP-71 Shoaib Shafique Arrain. They assured them that they would support them in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the gatherings, Saira Afzal Tarar and other PML-N candidates thanked the citizens for their support and declared that the PML-N candidates would be victorious due to their performance and vision of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

They further said that they have fulfilled all their problems and would continue their efforts for the welfare of the masses of the district. Samore Biradari of Hafizabad led by Muhammad Azam Samore also arranged reception in honour of PML-N candidates in the district.

Liaqat Abbas Bhatti (TLY) candidate for NA-87 along with his panel members have also started vigorous campaign in the remote areas. Addressing a big gathering Sukheke, they said that Pakistan came into being in the fair name of Kalima Tayyaba and that the TLY would ensure Islamic system in the country.