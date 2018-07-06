Share:

SADIQABAD: The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) after coming to power will bring the people of the country out of crises and put it on the path to development, said PTI candidate in PP-267 constituency Chaudhry Sajad Ahmad Warraich.

He was address different corner meetings in the constituency. He added that the public would lay the foundation of prosperous Pakistan on July 25, 2018 by supporting the PTI Chief Imran Khan. During the past governments, the public was deliberately pushed into deprivation and backwardness, he said. "We have come to the field with the determination to provide all the basic amenities for the people."

He urged the people to elect the PTI candidate for early solution to their problems.