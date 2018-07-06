Share:

KASUR-Residents of Phoolnagar protested against the unscheduled electricity loadshedding and blocked Multan Road to highlight negligence of the authorities concerned.

According to the residents, unannounced power outages have been affecting the routine life and have left the daily-wagers jobless. The protestors, numbered in hundreds, blocked the road near Dina Nath Stop on Multan Road by burning tyres, leading to suspension of all kind of traffic.

"Despite tall claims regarding end to loadshedding, power outages are adversely affecting life of the residents," they regretted, adding that the caretaker government must take steps to remedy the situation, warning that they would be forced to launch massive protest.

However, the police officials talked to the protesters and assured them of conveying their demand to the authorities concerned, upon which they dispersed.